4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $570,000

CUSTOM home by RDP Properties with Extensive Moulding including Coffered ceiling, Tray ceiling, and Maple Hardwood in foyer, LR, DR, kitchen & breakfast rm. Gourmet kitchen, Granite countertops, and Huge Kitchen Island opens to Great room w/ Double Ceiling height and Stone Fireplace w/ Gas logs. Columns frame the stunning, Bay window sitting area in Main level Primary Bedroom that leads to a Spa bath w/ two vanities, Rainfall shower w/ Stone accents and Garden tub. Main level Guest Bedroom and full bath on separate wing. Upstairs are 2 Additional Bedrooms, a Bath w Double Vanity, and a Bonus Room w/ closet. Beautiful deck overlooking a newly Fenced in backyard with a Concrete Stamped Patio perfect for a fire pit. Oversized, 2 car garage and Tankless water heater. Unlike brand new construction, this one already has Custom, Insulated Cellular shades throughout, ethernet installed upstairs, Washer, Dryer and a French Door Refrigerator included. Move right in to this custom beauty!