Who wants the Best Lot in Dawn Acres over looking the Pond? This Beautiful Move In Ready Custom Home by Don Mills Builders was featured in the Parade of Homes Fall of 2016. This home is great for entertaining. The Coffered Great Room has a Gas Fireplace that opens to the Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and an over sized Granite Island. Master and Guest Suite located on the main level, enjoy your large walk in pantry with a pass through door to the garage great for unloading groceries, large attic storage, storage under deck, tankless water heater, insulated garage doors, tall crawl space door, backyard patio, screened in back porch with trex and professional blinds . THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING NOW!
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $575,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
On March 4, OSHA issued two serious and two repeat citations, totaling $170,918 in proposed fines connected to an inspection of the bulk mail processing and distribution center at 3701 W. Wendover Ave.
Dawn Michelle Bottoms and her daughter, Serenity Faith Gibson, died in the fire that began about 7 a.m., according to the child's grandmother, Norma Jean Sizemore of Madison.
Pastor and businessman Anthony Knotts was led into a courtroom on Monday in handcuffs and wearing an orange jumpsuit — the only inmate on a docket full of civil matters. Among the rows of supporters, someone let out an audible gasp at the sight of Knotts, shuffling his feet in leg chains.
On Monday, Anthony Knotts will finally go before a judge and explain his actions — the first step in what will be many to rehabilitate his reputation. His dilemma started nearly a decade ago with money he borrowed and never repaid. Now, he's locked up. "Totally humbling," he wrote.
The Double Oaks bed and breakfast was once called the Harden Thomas Martin House. The 6,700-square-foot property was built in 1909 and accepted into the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
When Shital Patel accompanied her husband, Henry, to a dental appointment in Leland on July 30, 2020, she was told it would not be long before…
N.C. State's women's basketball team, led by Summerfield's Elissa Cunane, is the No. 1 seed in the Bridgeport, Conn., Region, and the Greensbo…
Across the sprawling Greensboro church, workers and volunteers could always hear Brown coming because of his jangling keys. He started with cleaning the preschool when he was 18 and retired as director of housekeeping.
Ron Glenn, a Greensboro police spokesman, said someone alerted school officials that the student might have a weapon.
The 56-year-old man had left on his all-terrain vehicle to explore trails near his home on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.