The Lewisville plan has it all! 4 bedrooms/3 full baths, with guest suite on the main level, dining, breakfast, keeping room, huge loft, study off the primary bedroom, screened porch and 3 car garage. This home won't last long! Call for more details!
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $586,988
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro man who operated lawn care company pleads guilty to filing false tax return, authorities say
Much of the unreported money stemmed from an elderly customer, who paid more than $1.5 million for lawn care over four years, the Justice Department said.
Memories of Green's Supper Club abound after the popular Greensboro restaurant and oyster bar is demolished
From 1952 to 2012, the iconic club entertained everyone from bikers to businessmen.
Police are investigating the flyers, which were thrown in plastic bags in yards at hundreds of homes.
Over $800,000 worth of property recovered in multi-agency investigation, Guilford sheriff's office says
Authorities are searching for Devin Lynn Combs, 21, of Kernersville. Combs is wanted for three counts of felony larceny, larceny of a firearm, injury of personal property and injury of real property.
The ordinance allows people to carry open cups of wine, beer or mixed drinks bought from a bar or restaurant into the streets and sidewalks of downtown.
Five people are running together as a slate of candidates for next year's school board elections. One is an incumbent and four are challengers connected to Take Back Our Schools-GCS, whose members have for the past year raised questions and criticism with policies such as the COVID-19 mask mandate, how race and history are addressed in classes and what they see as lack of serious attention to school security.
Officers found the man holding the girl at knifepoint and tried to "de-escalate the situation" before he stabbed her, authorities said.
- Updated
The omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading fast, says N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.
The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Saturday, authorities say.
UNCG will count on Brian Mackin’s background as an athletics director, a college conference administrator and a leader in a financial institut…