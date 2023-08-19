The Hickory Floor plan features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 baths, primary bedroom on the main, dining, breakfast, screened porch and deck, loft, office, playroom and 2 car garage. The gourmet kitchen has island, stainless steel appliances and is open to the great room which is great for entertaining. The primary bedroom has trey ceiling and large walk-in closet. Primary bedroom bath has separate shower and garden tub with double vanity. Upstairs has a huge game room! Laundry room up and downstairs!! Call for more details on this home today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $599,900
