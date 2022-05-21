4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $599,900

Your full-time vacation home! From the exceptional water view to the spa like bathrooms & gorgeous flower gardens you will get to experience vacation luxury everyday. After work you can slide your kayak in the water or just cast your line from the shore. Lounge on the screen porch w/your morning coffee or in the evenings to take in the gorgeous sunset. Then there's the house! The main floor has an open floor plan and the primary suite features an en suite sitting area in addition to the full bathroom. Privately tucked on the opposite corner of the house you'll find bedroom #2 & full bathroom that would be great for guests/in-laws/at home office. Upstairs there are 2 more bedrooms & bathrooms plus a bonus rm providing space for gym, crafting, game rm, 2nd home office, etc. The oversized walk in attic space is a huge life saver! The house has hardwired, wall mounted TV/cable/ethernet receptacles & ports throughout. Fully fenced yard. 10 mins to Belews Lake. Too many upgrades to list.