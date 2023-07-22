The Lewisville plan has it all! 4 bedrooms/3 full baths, with guest suite on the main level, dining, breakfast, keeping room, huge loft, study off the primary bedroom, screened porch/deck and 2 car garage. The gourmet kitchen has huge island and stainless-steel appliances. This home won't last long! Call for more details!
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $599,900
