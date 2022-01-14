 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $599,900

ACTIVELY UNDER CONSTRUCTION - THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG! The 1st Floor features a SPACIOUS Primary Bdrm & Bth, 2nd Bedroom, inviting 2-Story Foyer, Open Lifestyle in Kitchen/Breakfast/Great Room, Formal Dining Room (could be used as a First Floor Office). Upstairs you'll find 2 Bdrms w/ Large Closets, a Large Bonus Room -AND- a Large seperate Loft Area. Quality details throughout! Crown, Tile, Granite! Low County Taxes! NORTHWEST GUILFORD MIDDLE & HIGH w/ STOKESDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS! Close to all that Greater Greensboro has to offer including Shopping, Restaurants, Medical Facilities, etc! **ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED** Owner is co-agent and contractor.

