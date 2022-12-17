4 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $664,900

Outstanding NEW CONSTRUCTION home located in popular Treeline Trails, Stokesdale. Covered Front porch, 2 car garage. Large Great Room w/ stone, gas log fireplace open to spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry, oversized island, SS appliances, gas cooktop, granite countertops. Stunning Master Retreat with En Suite tiled bath, freestanding soaking tub, tiled shower, dual vanity, large walk-in closet. Upstairs includes a large bonus room, 3 addtl bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great outdoor entertaining spaces include screened porch, uncovered porch and concrete pad. Start the New Year w/ a New HOME! Estimated Completion Feb 2023!!