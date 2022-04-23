4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,098,900

Brand New Construction Built by Stonewood Homes. This Stunning Home resides on a Beautiful 1.2 Acre Lot in Greensboro National Golf Course Community. The Gourmet kitchen opens to Gorgeous Great Room, offering a Vaulted Ceiling, with Cedar Wrapped Beams and Fireplace with Built in Bookcase. The Master Bedroom & Foyer all offer Wood inlay Tray Ceilings The Executive Study offers a vaulted ceiling with Wood Beams. The main level also offers Two additional Bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bathroom. Main level 10 ft ceilings. Upstairs Boasts a full bedroom with Jack & Jill bath, a spacious Bonus Room, a large Media Room and Exercise Room. Owner/Broker. This Home is currently under construction. Please call agent for more information.