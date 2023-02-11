BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Gorgeous New Home to be built by Stonewood Homes. Modern Farm House Charm in Beautiful Golf Course neighborhood with Estate size lots. Gourmet kitchen opens to a Stunning Great Room with Vaulted Ceiling. Main level Primary Suite with wood inlay tray ceiling, Executive Study with Vaulted Ceiling, Formal Dining with wainscoting. Main level Guest Suite with full Bath. 10 ft Ceilings on main with 8 ft doors. Upstairs provides large bedrooms, Exercise Rm & Spacious Bonus Rm. Quiet Cul-De-Sac lot in back of subdivision. Owner/broker. Covered Patio overlooking Beautiful backyard. Oversized 3 Car Garage. Home to be Built. Pics of similar home to be built. Call agent for more details on this Brand New Home.