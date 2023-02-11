French Country Charmer in Beautiful Birkhaven Reserve! Brand New Construction Built by Stonewood Homes. The Perfect Floorplan w/Smart Home Technology. Chefs kitchen overlooks a Gorgeous Great Rm w/Vaulted Ceiling and Cedar wrap Beams. Main level Primary Suite w/Gorgeous inlay Tray Ceiling & Spa like Bath. Main level Guest Suite and Bath. Formal Dinning w/Coffered Ceiling & Executive Study w/Cedar Beams. Main 10 Ft ceilings. Upstairs offers Spacious Bedrooms, Bonus Rm & Media Rm. Beautiful lot with room for a pool. Owner/broker. This home is under construction. Please call agent for more information.
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,198,900
