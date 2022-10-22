 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,198,900

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in Birkhaven Reserve - Beautiful neighborhood with Estate size lots. This Gorgeous Home provides a Gourmet kitchen and Dining opening to a Stunning Great Room. Main level Primary Suite with Spa like bath. Main level Guest Suite with full Bath and Main level Home office. 10 foot Ceilings on main with 8 foot doors. Upstairs provides large bedrooms, Spacious office & Huge Game Room. Covered Patio overlooking Beautiful backyard. Oversized 3 Car Garage. Still time to personalize and make your own selections. Call agent for more details on this Brand New Home.

