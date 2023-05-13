European Charmer in Beautiful Birhaven Reserve. Brand New Construction Built by Stonewood Homes. This Fantastic open Floorplan offers a Chefs kitchen overlooking a Gorgeous Vaulted Great Room. Main level Primary Suite with ship-lap tray ceiling and spa like bath. Main level Guest Suite with full bath. Open Formal Dining Rm & Private Executive Study. Main level also provides Grand 10 Ft ceilings. Upstairs offers Spacious Bedrooms, Excercise Room and Large Bonus Room. The Wonderful outdoor living includes a sceened in covered porch and large patio area. All this overlooking Serene backyard. OwnerBroker. Please call agent for more information on this Home.
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,198,900
