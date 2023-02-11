Brand New Construction-Built by Stonewood Homes. Coming Soon! This French Country Charmer-Smart Home Boasts a perfect floor plan. Beautiful Greensboro National Golf Course Subdivision. This stunning Home offers a Chefs kitchen overlooking Beautiful Great Room w/Cedar Beams. Formal Dining, Executive Study, Main level Primary Suite, Main level Guest Suite & 10 ft Ceilings on Main. Upstairs provides Large Bedrooms. Huge Bonus Rm & Exercise Rm. Owner/broker. Wonderful Covered Porch overlooks Spacious Lot. Owner/Broker. Home is to be built. Pics of similar home to be built. Please call agent for more information.
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,198,900
