4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,198,900

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Coming Soon! Birkhaven Reserve - Beautiful neighborhood with Estate size lots. This Gorgeous Home provides a Gourmet kitchen and Dining opening to a Stunning Great Room. Main level Primary Suite with Spa like bath. Main level Guest Suite with full Bath and Main level Home office. 10 ft Ceilings on main with 8 ft doors. Upstairs provides large bedrooms, Spacious office & Huge Game Rm. Covered Patio overlooking Beautiful backyard. Oversized 3 Car Garage. Still time to personalize and make your own selections. Call agent for more details on this Brand New Home.