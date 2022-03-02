Beautiful home offers a 5 car garage & fantastic details in the home. The primary bedroom suite on the main has an inviting sitting area w/ a beautiful fireplace & built-ins, & a spa-like bathroom. The great room is huge & leads to the chef's kitchen w/custom cabinets & a spacious island. Also on the main level, find a beautifully appointed private office w/a coffered ceiling & a formal dining room. Upstairs you'll find bedrooms galore, 1 hall bathrm & 2 ensuite bathrms. The finished walkout basement has a huge den with tray ceiling & cozy fireplace. Another full kitchen includes most appliances, perfect for entertaining. The in-law suite has access to a full bath & walk-in closet. The home theatre is spectacular. The exercise room is located in the unfinished area of the basement. A large deck overlook the patio w/ an outdoor fireplace. There is extra storage off the patio & you can sign w/ relief knowing there is a whole house generator. Invisible fence encompasses entire property.
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,250,000
