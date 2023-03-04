French Country Charmer. Brand New Construction. Built by Stonewood Homes. Birkhaven Reserve offers Rural Charm & Relaxed Lifestyle. A wonderful floorplan for today family. This Beautiful home offer a Gourmet kitchen with Butlers Pantry opening to wonderful Great Room w/Cedar Wrap Beams. Gorgeous Formal Dining, Executive Office w/Cedar Wrap Beams. Fabulous main level Primary Suite with spa like bath. Main level Guest/In-law Suite with full bath. Main level 10 foot Grand ceiling. Upstairs boast Large bedrooms, Theater Room, Exercise Room & Huge Bonus Room. Spacious covered porch with stamped concrete overlooking a serine backyard. Home is under construction. Please call agent for more information or to view this fantastic home.