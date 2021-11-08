 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,350,000

Magnificent estate property has so much to offer with rolling fields of green pastures & private woods surrounding this stately home. The expansive front of the home has a columned porch overlooking the pond & upon entering through the double front doors, a grand staircase leads to the second floor. You will find the living room & dining room on either side, & the dining room features a two-sided fireplace, also facing the breakfast room. The gorgeous chef's kitchen features an oversized island, custom cabinets galore, two farm-style sinks & two separate ovens & opens to the main living area. Choose from two primary bedrooms, one on the main level & one upstairs, both offering a luxe master bathroom, however the upstairs primary bedroom also has a gorgeous sitting area with fireplace. Two more bedrooms can be found upstairs, both w/large walk-in closets & private bathrooms. The back porch is built for entertaining & overlooks the patio with built-in fireplace & gas grill. Agent only.

