4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,479,900

Luxurious executive home built by Friddle and Company, well-known for their superior style/quality. Ceiling details & moldings are classically elegant w/open floor plan & wood floors on ML & all beds, oversized island in the Cooks kitchen, a day office by the side entry for greeting guests/colleagues. Thermador Appliances in the kitchen including a 6 burner + griddle cooktop, dual convection ovens, pot filler & more! The primary suite boasts a relaxing en-suite bath w/ walk in shower, freestanding soaker tub & direct access to laundry. The 2nd BR on main is the perfect guest suite w/adjoining full bath. The second level boasts 2 oversized en-suite bedrooms both w/vaulted ceilings plus two large flex/bonus rooms. Abundant outdoor living with a wood burning fireplace on the screened porch, sprinkler system, built-in cooking area with Lynx grill & frig overlooking the 34x18 PebbleTech in-ground salt water pool with bubblers/travertine deck. AGENTS - PQ/POF REQ'D BEFORE SCHEDULING SHOWING.

