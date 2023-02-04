Brand New Construction! French Country Charm in a Prestigious Golf Course Community. Coming Soon! Built by Stonewood Homes. This Perfect Home sits on the Perfect Lot overlooking the Golf Course. Beautiful Formal Dining Room &Executive Study. Chef's Kitchen over looking a Stunning Great Room. Elegant Main Level Master Suite with Spa like bath. Main Level Guest Suite with attached Bath. Grand Main Level 10 Ft Ceilings. Upstairs Boasts Large Bedrooms, Exercise Room, Media Room and Bonus Room. Estate Size Lot backing up to the Golf Course. Fantastic Outdoor Living area includes covered Porch. Owner/Broker. This home is to be built, Please call agent for more details and to view other homes under construction by Stonewood homes. Pics similar of home to be built.