Brand New Construction in Beautiful Greensboro National Golf Couse Community. Built by Stonewood Homes. Coming soon. This Gorgeous Offers a fantastic Great room with vaulted ceiling and cedar wrap beams. It opens to a Gourmet Kitchen and wonderful dinning room. The main level boasts a stately primary bedroom, Executive study and guest suite. Upstairs offers large bedrooms, exercise room, Bonus Room and Huge Media Room. The outdoor living area has a covered porch overlooking a spacious backyard. Owner/broker. Home to be built. pics of similar house to be built. Call Agent for more details.