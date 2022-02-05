4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $419,000

BEST OFFER - DUE by 2/5/22 at 11:00 AM Seagrove Plan with wrap-around front porch. 4 Bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms on 1.39 acres in Summerfield Ridge. - this property has a guest suite on the main level with a full bathroom. Laundry conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Spacious Open Floor Plan boasts a large great room with fireplace/gas logs, kitchen with granite countertop, tile backsplash, and large peninsula, the dining room has detailed coffer ceilings. This property has easy access to I-73 North and to PTI Airport. - MORE Photos Coming.