The Cameron floor plan offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 car garage and formal dining. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and is open to the kitchen which is great for entertaining! This one won't last long.......call for more details!!
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Employee's death at Procter & Gamble facility in Guilford County under investigation by NC Department of Labor
State officials said it appears the employee was struck by an object and was "caught between/crushed between equipment."
At full capacity, the program will bring 240 new students to campus. It will be the only private dental school in North Carolina.
The 24-year-old victim was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died.
Country music legend Willie Nelson, now 89 years old, keeps strumming along as a performer.
Motorists are asked to use caution and use alternate routes of travel.
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
Ukraine's top prosecutor says the country plans to hold its first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said Wednesday that her office charged 21-year-old Sgt. Vadin Shyshimarin in the Feb. 28 killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in northeastern Ukraine. She didn't say when the trial will start, but her office has said it has been investigating more than 10,700 alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces and has identified over 600 suspects. Meanwhile, Ukraine shut down one of the pipelines that carry Russian gas across the country to Western Europe. And a Kremlin-installed official in the captured Kherson region says he wants Moscow to annex the region.
The tornado was about 300 yards wide with a 7.9 mile path, the weather service said.
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.
Whitney Oakley, the district's deputy superintendent, will assume leadership of the district on July 11. She'll serve as acting superintendent through Aug. 31, which the board said on Tuesday will be the last day of Superintendent Sharon Contreras. Then, on Sept. 11, Oakley will start as interim superintendent.