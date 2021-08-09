4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $459,900

Welcome to this wonderful brick home in Lochmere set on approximately 1.49 acres! Enjoy the landscaping and large open backyard with woods in the back drop! Plenty of space between your neighbors! Upon entry you will appreciate the gorgeous hardwoods! The home offers spacious rooms including a formal living room, office and den on the main level! The kitchen is bright and open with new granite counters and appliances in 2015! The Primary Bedroom features a tray ceiling and large bath with double vanities and updated shower! Two bedrooms have connected baths! 4th bedroom can be used as a bonus room! You will love the deck with powered awning! New HVAC systems were installed in 2014 including new air ducts! Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer remain! Schedule your showing today!