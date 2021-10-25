4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $480,000

This Custom Built Home features 4 Bedrooms plus a Spacious Bonus Room with then Convenience of an Office, and Primary Bedroom on the Main Level. The Kitchen features Granite Countertops and Custom Cabinets. Two Story Family Room with Stone Surround Fireplace Offers Plenty of Natural Light. Perfectly landscaped lawn with Over One Acre on a Private Corner Lot. Enjoy Your Morning Coffee on the Back Patio in Front of the Outdoor Fireplace. Watch the Deer Frolic in the backyard in the Evenings or the Kids Playing Soccer on a Beautiful Saturday Afternoon. Located in Popular Summerfield/Northern School District. Low County Taxes. Don't Miss Out on This One!! *Open House on Sunday, Oct 24 from 2:00-4:00pm*