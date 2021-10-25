 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $480,000

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $480,000

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $480,000

This Custom Built Home features 4 Bedrooms plus a Spacious Bonus Room with then Convenience of an Office, and Primary Bedroom on the Main Level. The Kitchen features Granite Countertops and Custom Cabinets. Two Story Family Room with Stone Surround Fireplace Offers Plenty of Natural Light. Perfectly landscaped lawn with Over One Acre on a Private Corner Lot. Enjoy Your Morning Coffee on the Back Patio in Front of the Outdoor Fireplace. Watch the Deer Frolic in the backyard in the Evenings or the Kids Playing Soccer on a Beautiful Saturday Afternoon. Located in Popular Summerfield/Northern School District. Low County Taxes. Don't Miss Out on This One!! *Open House on Sunday, Oct 24 from 2:00-4:00pm*

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize
Local

Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize

Charles Darkwah was the only $1 million winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. His ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls. The odds for that are 1 in 11.6 million.

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Greensboro
Local

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Greensboro

  • Updated

A 53-year-old man is in custody Friday after Winston-Salem police said he robbed a First Horizon Bank on Peters Creek Parkway on Tuesday. Police said a man, later identified as Strickland, walked into the bank, produced a letter demanding money and left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

Arbery case shows the worst chapter of Georgia's history is current events as well
Opinion

Arbery case shows the worst chapter of Georgia's history is current events as well

It only makes sense that the three white Georgia men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery would turn to a Civil War-era law as their defense. The video footage of them hunting and killing the 25-year-old Black man looks like a clip from a slave patrol training video. For those who don't know what I'm talking about, slave patrols were militia members whose job was to apprehend runaway slaves and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News