 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $489,900

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $489,900

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Open floor plan with master and guest bedroom on main level. Three seasons room with EZ Breeze windows. HOA maintaines the exterior of the home and landscaping. A true lock and go home. Small Townhome community in a rural setting. 14 acres of open space. The view sheds are of open pasture and woods. Homeowners wanting the Summerfield address but not wanting to maintain the one acre lot, this is the home for you. Additional square footage on second floor under construction.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert