This Beautiful Home is Situated in Sycamore Ridge that Boasts Custom Built Homes on Large One Acre Lots. Sits Right in the Heart of Summerfield and Northern School District. This Home Features the Primary Bedroom on the Main Level with Two More Bedrooms Down to make Main Level Living Possible. Even Better....A Huge Bedroom and Bonus with a Closet as well as a Flex Room is on the Second Floor. There is an abundant amount of attic and storage space. The Large Fenced Backyard Features an Outdoor Kitchen with Bluetooth Receiver and Outdoor Speakers, a Granite Fire Pit and a Storage Shed. Sprinkler System both Front and Back; New AC Units and Furnace in 2017; New Well Pump 2021. The Workbench and Built-In Shelves in the Garage Remains. PICS TO COME 2/23
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $500,000
