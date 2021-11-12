4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $525,000

***MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED - Please submit highest and best offers by Sunday, Nov 14th at 5pm*** Move-in ready home with concrete SALTWATER POOL in Summerfield Elem, Northern Middle and Northern High school district! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath residence features a first floor main suite, a gorgeous vaulted great room with stone fireplace and built-ins, three bedrooms plus a bonus room on the second floor, tankless water heaters, an open floor plan great room/kitchen/breakfast nook, a walk-in pantry, and a two-vehicle attached garage. The well-landscaped property features and an in-ground swimming pool with zero entry (beach) area and pool fountains, an outdoor fireplace, a garden area, and a playground set. PLUS the home features a spacious additional detached garage that could be used for motor home storage, additional vehicle parking, or as an amazing tool or crafting workshop. Welcome home to Summerfield.