 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $525,000

***MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED - Please submit highest and best offers by Sunday, Nov 14th at 5pm*** Move-in ready home with concrete SALTWATER POOL in Summerfield Elem, Northern Middle and Northern High school district! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath residence features a first floor main suite, a gorgeous vaulted great room with stone fireplace and built-ins, three bedrooms plus a bonus room on the second floor, tankless water heaters, an open floor plan great room/kitchen/breakfast nook, a walk-in pantry, and a two-vehicle attached garage. The well-landscaped property features and an in-ground swimming pool with zero entry (beach) area and pool fountains, an outdoor fireplace, a garden area, and a playground set. PLUS the home features a spacious additional detached garage that could be used for motor home storage, additional vehicle parking, or as an amazing tool or crafting workshop. Welcome home to Summerfield.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Rabbi Fred Guttman leaves lasting impressions on congregation, community
Local

Rabbi Fred Guttman leaves lasting impressions on congregation, community

Guttman has foremost been the senior rabbi and spiritual leader to Temple Emanuel these past 26 years— a tenure that is a rarity among rabbis. His passion for Judaism has been contagious and is credited with drawing more families to the synagogue. But Judaism also has a call to action for justice — and for the last 26 years that has also guided him through situations where he thought he could make a difference in his community.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News