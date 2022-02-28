4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $525,000

The Lewisville - 4 large Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms on 1.25 acres, Loft, 3 car tandem garage, Deck, A gourmet Kitchen with Island, Main level guest suite/office with full bath. Four sided brick home with vinyl accents. 1 year builder warranty 10 year transferable warranty. Summerfield address in Northern School district with county only property taxes! Home ready in June 2022. Please schedule showings during the day, the electricity is not yet on at the home.