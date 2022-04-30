 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $563,900

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $563,900

NEW HOME BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT! County only taxes. The Hickory Floor plan features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 baths, dining, breakfast, screen porch and deck, study, playroom and 2 car garage. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, island and is open to the family room. The primary bedroom is on the main level with tray ceiling and bath features separate shower and garden tub with double vanity. Home ready July 2022

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert