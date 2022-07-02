 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $599,420

The Cotswold - last Cotswold home to be built in Hillsdale Farm West. LVP Floors on main level open areas! 4 large bed,Study with closet, 4 baths, PRIMARY Bed & bed 2/study on main, bath w/tiled shower & separate soaking tub, Formal Dining, Huge bed/Bonus Rm. Kitchen has 42" Marsh Cabinets, granite Stainless Steel appliances. 4 side brick home, stone fireplace. Summerfield/Northern Middle&High Guilford County only taxes! 1/10 year warranty! County only taxes! Unfinished walkout basement offers so much more future living space or great playroom for those rainly days !, Home ready fall 2022

