4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $610,000

You have it all in this one! Gorgeous home in sought after Henson Forest! Updated kitchen with island and 5 burner gas cooktop, granite, white cabinets and stainless appliances. 4 bedrooms each with its own adjacent bathroom. Hardwoods throughout main and upper levels, stairs, and all bedrooms. Huge screened porch and spacious adjacent deck overlooking large flat back yard. Cul de sac lot, irrigation front and back, central vac and so much more! Neighborhood pool, swim team, tennis courts, fitness room, clubhouse and playground! All this and Northern schools! Check out the reel icon for video tour!