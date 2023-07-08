Summerfield's only Town Home Community. Lots of open space with maintenance free living. Premium lot with pasture and wood view from the private back porch. Popular open floor plan with two bedrooms upstairs and two bedrooms downstairs. This community will be built out by 2024. Do not miss your opportunity to live in this desirable location that will appreciate in value for years to come.
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $610,000
