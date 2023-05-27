Summerfield's only Town Home Community. Lots of open space with maintenance free living. Premium lot with pasture and wood view from the private back porch. Popular open floor plan with two bedrooms upstairs and two bedrooms downstairs. This community will be built out by 2024. Do not miss your opportunity to live in this desirable location that will appreciate in value for years to come.
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
No injuries were reported in the crash, but it prompted Greensboro-based Jet It founder and CEO Glenn Gonzales to ground his company’s 20 HondaJets.
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
Police were called at approximately 4 a.m. to the 3400 block of West Gate City Boulevard, where they located the victim.
The 73-year-old woman died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release.
NASCAR investigating derogatory comment aimed at Bubba Wallace during All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro.
NASCAR is investigating an incident at the end of Sunday's race in which a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wall…