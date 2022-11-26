 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $630,000

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $630,000

BACK ON MARKET LAST NEW HOME IN COMMUNITY ON A VERY PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC LOT WITH SEASONAL WATER VIEWS! The Seagrove 3071 sf, PLUS UNFINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT! Gorgeous large guest suite on main level with 2 sinks & 5 foot shower in en suite bathroom could easily be Primary Bedroom on main! Primary on 2nd floor with 2 closets, tiled shower & garden tub. Huge Bonus Room for a second gathering place, huge island & bar, Gas range, Durable LVP floors in main living, tile floors in baths, tile backsplash in kitchen. Tankless Gas Water Heater NO CITY TAXES, SUMMERFIELD ELEM, NORTHERN MIDDLE&HIGH

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Driver in Raleigh Christmas parade death had multiple tickets — some last month

Driver in Raleigh Christmas parade death had multiple tickets — some last month

The 20-year-old behind the wheel of a parade float truck that killed a young girl at the Raleigh Christmas Parade Saturday faced more than a dozen traffic infraction and vehicle equipment violations in Virginia since 2021 — some as recent as last month. Landen Christopher Glass was driving one of the two trucks towing CC & Co. Dance Complex floats along the parade route when spectators say he ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert