4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $642,000

BACK ON MARKET LAST NEW HOME IN COMMUNITY ON A VERY PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC LOT WITH SEASONAL WATER VIEWS! The Seagrove 3071 sf, PLUS UNFINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT! Gorgeous large guest suite on main level with 2 sinks & 5 foot shower in en suite bathroom could easily be Primary Bedroom on main! Primary on 2nd floor with 2 closets, tiled shower & garden tub. Huge Bonus Room for a second gathering place, huge island & bar, Gas range, Durable LVP floors in main living, tile floors in baths, tile backsplash in kitchen. Tankless Gas Water Heater NO CITY TAXES, SUMMERFIELD ELEM, NORTHERN MIDDLE&HIGH

