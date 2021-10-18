 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $685,000

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $685,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $685,000

Back on market NOT due to seller or home. Beautiful home in peaceful Summerfield neighborhood w/spacious rooms, 10 ft ceilings on ML, bamboo HDWD floors, and kitchen w/large island, pantry & SS APPL. Granite counters & tiled floors in kitchen & baths. Large maintenance free Trex deck w/covered porch & gazebo. Upper level porch. Secluded treed backyard. BSMT w/multiple Flex rooms: office, classroom, exercise or game/media room. This is a 2nd chance for a coveted Summerfield property! Don't miss out!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News