This Stunning Custom Built Home is in the heart of popular Birkhaven Subdivision and is located in the Northwest School District. The Gourmet Kitchen features a large Pantry and an 8Ft Island that separates the Living Room and Kitchen. The Primary Bedroom is located on the main level along with an additional Bedroom and Full Bath. Upstairs you will find two large Bedrooms, each with their own Bath, and a large Bonus Room and Loft. Tons of additional Storage over the Garage and off the 4th Bedroom that can be finished for additional square footage. The Glass Bifold Doors open from the Breakfast Room to the Screened Porch, Stamped Patio and spacious Fenced Backyard. Tankless Water Heater and Water Purifier. A Must See, IMMACULATE CONDITION, Like New!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $685,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloody Saturday: Greensboro police report deadly shooting, a stabbing, an assault and another shooting over nine hours
The violent day began with a fatal shooting at 3 a.m. that left two dead and a third injured.
The Rev. Kermit Wilson Jr., who died in September, also leaves behind three young children.
At 1:11 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area in reference to a call about a "man down."
About 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at M&F Bank, located at 100 S. Murrow Blvd., Suite 100.
Kerry Peay chose to receive a lump sum of $390,000. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $276,326.
About 3:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 2700 block of W. Wendover Ave. and found a gunshot victim, according to police.
The work is more urgent than usual because the final census figures were released late this year, in September, and November elections were postponed until March 2022. Since then, a citizens committee appointed by the council has held four meetings and recommended three potential maps.
Police said Corinne Langone was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra west in the 2000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road shortly before 3:25 p.m. on Oct. 22 when she ran off the road and hit 43-year-old Anthony Carter of Greensboro, who was on the shoulder of the road, police said. Carter later died at a local hospital.
The shooting victim was found in the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue, Greensboro police said.
If you’re short on time, here are some tips on how to quickly prep your home for maximum comfort and give your guests a great experience.