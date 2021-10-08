 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $699,500

Beautiful home in peaceful Summerfield neighborhood w/spacious rooms, 10 ft ceilings on ML, bamboo HDWD floors, and kitchen w/large island, pantry & SS APPL. Granite counters & tiled floors in kitchen & baths. Large maintenance free Trex deck w/covered porch & gazebo. Secluded treed backyard. Upper level remodeled covered porch. BSMT w/multiple Flex rooms: use as office, classroom, game room, or home gym.Don’t miss out on a coveted Summerfield property!

