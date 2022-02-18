 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $715,000

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $715,000

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $715,000

Meticulously maintained home in established Summerfield neighborhood! Chef's Kitchen is light-filled with custom glazed cabinetry, granite counters & full suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. Fireside Great Room with volume ceilings. Main level Primary Suite with private access to brick patio. Additional main level Bedroom/Full Bathroom/fireside Keeping Room could serve as a true in-law/teen suite. Enjoy the morning sun on the Screened Porch overlooking the private, level backyard. Huge Bonus Room with kitchenette & large finished walk-in storage room. Hardwoods are like-new, rooms are generous, superior storage throughout & whole-house water softener. Regularly serviced systems include a new gas furnace and water heater. Amenities include Clubhouse with Kitchen & pool table overlooking Swimming Pool & Tennis Courts. Stocked Fishing Pond, Lake & Playground. Miles of Walking Trails with a mountain feel cross over streams, run alongside the lake & connect to the Greenway.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert