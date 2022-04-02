Better than new custom built by Otey Construction in Summerfield, all Northern Schools! Open & spacious modern floor plan with HUGE kitchen island. Owners suite w/WOW bathroom & double closet. Zero entry from garage to main level. Bonus PLUS 4th full bath on second level. Crisp clean finish that showcases mostly single level living at it's finest. Generous covered porches front and back. Irrigated yard, water softening system in the large walk in crawl space. Deep private, pool ready backyard, please note that septic area @ the far back of the lot is not included in lot size. Rivers Edge Subdivision is approx. 12 mi to Moses Cone, easy access to 220 and 73/840 connector.
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $750,000
