OPEN HOUSE-Sun. 9/17 from 2-4 pm. Welcome to this spacious R & K home in beautiful Lennox Woods w/ numerous amenities including a swimming pool, club house, & tri-sports courts. Newly repainted trim & walls throughout! The front entry leads to the formal dining room w/ elaborate trim & a gorgeous ceiling. The 2-story great room is connected to the fantastic chef’s kitchen w/ amazing cabinetry & a breakfast area leading to a large vaulted screened-in porch, overlooking the patio & private backyard w/ many fruit trees. The primary bedroom suite offers plenty of space & a cozy sitting area w/ a gas fireplace, & leads into the beautiful spa bath w/ a large jetted tub, tiled shower & a spacious closet. The 2nd bedroom on the main floor is beside a full bath. Upstairs you will find 2 add'l bedrooms w/ a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, each with their own sink. A loft area & an oversized bonus room, w/ a private bathroom. Also don't miss the 3-car garage, walk in storage & generator hookup.