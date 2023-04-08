Better then New! The current owners have meticulously maintained this beautiful brick home in Angel's Landing in popular Summerfield including tons of upgrades. The yard is lush and green & established. Irrigation system. Super open floor plan w/ 3 bedrooms on the main level w/ another bedroom, full bath & bonus on the second floor. Great room w/ exposed beams & extra details. Lovely cabinets throughout. Huge open eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast area & breakfast bar. Thermador kitchen appliances. Large 3 car garage w/ epoxy floor coating. Laundry room and separate drop zone area. Covered porches in front & back. Custom firepit & patio addition overlooking huge flat backyard. Tankless hot water heater. Plantations shutters throughout. Gorgeous wood floors. Primary bedroom suite w/ tray ceilings & luxury bath w/ designer mirrors, separate tiled shower & soaking tub. Custom glass doors on other 2 showers. House water softener. Great storage. Welcome Home you are going to love it here!