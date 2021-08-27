 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $799,000

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $799,000

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $799,000

Price improvement! Spectacular home in park-like setting.Thoughtful flr plan w/substantial millwork & great natural light. Entry w/grand staircase. Chef’s Kitchen w/handcrafted custom cabinetry, granite counters, tiled backsplash & 6-burner DCS/Fisher & Paykel 36” gas range/oven. Butler’s Pantry w/outstanding storage. Keeping Rm w/floor-ceiling stone FP flanked w/built-in shelving. Great Rm enjoys triple Palladian windows & French dr leading to Deck overlooking private backyard. ML BR could be 2nd Primary/In-Law Ste. Addt’l ML room w/closet could serve as 5th BR. Grand Primary Ste w/impressive BA. Tiled shower w/integrated seating, jetted bathtub w/serene views, split vanities & His/Hers walk-in-closets. Ea 2nd level BR enjoys an architectural ceiling, private BA & walk-in-closet. Impressive Bonus Rm w/charming window seat. 3-car garage w/porte-cochère at family entrance. Wooded common areas in the back & across street provide private landscaped views. Walk to the clubhouse & pool!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News