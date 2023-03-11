GORGEOUS, like new Otey construction home. This spacious 4 bed/4 bath + bonus room is all of the best of a new home without the new home price tag. ML primary suite and ML guest suite. 2 bed/2 bath on the second level as well as the bonus room and additional walk in storage. Located in the quiet neighborhood of Rivers Edge, theres peace and tranquility all around. Don't forget to check out the cascading leathered granite counter top on the kitchen island. Boasting one of the larger lots in the neighborhood, you have plenty of space for spring and summer activities coming up! Heated/Cooled 3rd bay garage! Aggressively priced to sell! Agents: Please sell RELOCATION criteria in the agent only remarks. Video tour: https://videos.aryeo.com/listings/8b2b7ecd-8e2d-4e48-8e9c-0fcaddd2af52/c108b9ce-8a62-4f64-9642-63646376a937.mp4
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $799,900
