4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $845,000

WOW! Check out this spectacular R&K Custom built home. This property boasts a full 5 bedrooms (4 per septic), 4.1 bathrooms, main level primary bedroom as well as main level guest suite. You'll enjoy a custom gourmet kitchen with an exceptional beverage bar as well as a hidden walk-in pantry. This gem is tucked away in the popular Lennox Woods neighborhood and sits on 1.31 acres. It offers a cleared and private end of the cul-de-sac. Relax year around on the EZ-Breeze porch or entertain on the spacious concrete patio with outdoor kitchen amenities. Superior outdoor lighting and home amenities such as a whole home audio system, you're sure to find privacy, luxury, and spaciousness all wrapped in one. Just 15 minutes outside the heart of Greensboro you can't go wrong with this home. Don't miss your opportunity to make this place yours! Neighborhood amenities include but are not limited to salt water pool, clubhouse, tennis & basketball courts