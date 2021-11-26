Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom/ 4.5 Bath Home Nestled on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac Lot in the Desirable Henson Farms Subdivision in Summerfield This Exquisite 2 Story Homes offers over 5600 Square Feet. Wonderful Open Floor Plan with Nice Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Office, Large Laundry Room, A Chefs Dream Kitchen!!! Kitchen offers Granite Countertops, Large 5 Burner Gas Cooktop Range with Double Oven, Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-In Kitchen, Wet Bar, Stunning Master Bedroom with Triple Ceilings, Breathtaking Master Bathroom with Double Vanities, Jacuzzi Tub, Separate Shower and a Walk-in Closet to Die For!! Three Bedrooms with 2 Baths are located on the Second Floor, A Basement perfect for an In-Law Suite with Walk-Out Doors, Family Room, Exercise Rm and Theatre Rm, Triple Car Garage, 752 Square Feet of Decking, Security System, Irrigation System, Nestled on 1.51 Acres of Land!!! This is Truly a ONE OF A KIND!(*5th Bedroom in Basement, Property perks for 4 Bedrooms)
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $860,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 22-year-old apparently stepped off the roof of the century-old building at 619 Washington Street on Wednesday evening, authorities said.
After Toyota reports surface, Corps of Engineers files public notice of grading the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for battery factory
If a manufacturer spent more than $1 billion and hired more than 1,750 workers at the megasite, the state has set aside up to $320 million in incentives for the project.
The former zookeeper, who's struggling with prostate cancer, was moved from Texas to the Butner Federal Medical Center.
-
- 12 min to read
The Jamison Mobile Home Park is at the epicenter of a fight between groups who think their claim on the land is equally valid. But it just may become a land of the lost.
This comes after 19 hurricanes have hit U.S. coastlines between 2010 and 2020, resulting in countless lives lost.
Cody Rigsby, a popular Peloton exercise bike instructor, and professional dancer Cheryl Burke will compete against three other remaining couples on Monday's Season 30 finale of the ABC dance competition.
The shooting occurred late Friday in north Greensboro. Officers responded to 3504 Cloverdale Drive after a resident requested help regarding an individual attempting to enter the residence.
Police report a third armed robbery of a Greensboro store by a female suspect. Is it the same woman?
No injuries have been reported in the incidents.
Officers responded to a report of "odd odors and suspicious materials" at an apartment in the 1300 block of Adams Farm Parkway, according to police.
Investigators say they used the recently installed Automated License Plate Reader cameras to identify the vehicle involved in the crimes.