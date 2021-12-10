 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $860,000

Stunning 4 BR 4.5 BA Home Nestled on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac Lot in the Desirable Henson Farms Subd. Home offers over 5600 Sq Ft. Wonderful Open Floor Plan. Nice Living Room w/Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Office, A Chefs Dream Kitchen! offers Granite Countertops, 5 Burner Gas Cooktop Range w/ Double Oven, Stainless Appliances, Eat-In Kitchen, Wet Bar, Master w/ Triple Ceilings. Bsmt perfect for an In-Law Suite w/ Walk-Out Doors, Family Room, Exercise Rm and Theatre Rm, Security System, Irrigation Sys.

