 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $899,900

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $899,900

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $899,900

European Charmer at Gorgeous Greensboro National Golf Course in Summerfield. A Golfers Dream. Brand New Construction Built by Stonewood Homes. The Perfect Open Floorplan. Chefs kitchen overlooks Vaulted Great Rm w/Cedar Beams. Main level Master Suite with wood inlay ceiling. Main level Guest Suite/Inlaw Suite. Formal Dining & Executive Study with Cedar Beams. Main level 10 Ft ceilings. Upstairs offers Spacious Bedrooms, Bonus Room & Exercise Room. Fantastic outdoor living area featuring a covered porch with Stamped Concrete over looking a Beautiful level backyard. Owner/broker. This home is currently under Construction. Pics similar to home being built.. Call agent for details.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball
Sports

Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball

"We'll be bringing in music and other forms of entertainment," said Andy Sandler, the chief executive officer of Washington-based Temerity Capital Partners. "We really intend to activate that stadium as the centerpiece of activity in this really growing part of the city, which hopefully will make it even more attractive for multifamily development and will just make it more attractive as a destination."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert