4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $899,900

Brand New Home in Beautiful Birkhaven Reserve. This Home offers the perfect Floorplan. Gourmet kitchen opens to a wonderful Great Room. Formal Dining Room. Main level Master Suite w/Spa Bath. Main level Guest Suite perfect for Inlaws or Friends. Upstairs provide Spacious Bedrooms each w/their own Bath. Large Bonus Room, Home Office and Theater Room. Outdoors offers covered porch overlooking a Pretty Backyard. Please call agent for more Information. Photos similar to home being built.

